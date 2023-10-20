Powerful Radio Burst Detected from Distant Galaxy

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting a fast radio burst (FRB) from a distant galaxy that traveled eight billion light years to reach Earth. This particular FRB is more powerful and originated from much farther away than any previously recorded, having occurred when the universe was less than half its current age. The cause of FRBs remains a mystery, with theories ranging from alien life to magnetars, which are highly magnetic dead stars.

The radio burst was detected by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in Western Australia. It released as much energy in under a millisecond as the sun emits over 30 years. While hundreds of thousands of FRBs could be occurring in the sky daily, only around a thousand have been detected, with the origins of just 50 identified. To trace the source of the latest burst, astronomers used the Very Large Telescope in Chile and found that it came from a galaxy that may have been merging with other galaxies, potentially creating the magnetar.

Aside from unraveling the mystery of FRBs, scientists hope to use them as a tool to explore the mysteries of the universe. FRBs are imprinted with the signature of the gas they travel through, providing scientists with a way to measure the amount of matter in the cosmic web and determine the total weight of the universe. However, to obtain a more accurate measurement, hundreds more FRBs will need to be observed using advanced radio telescopes that are expected to become operational in the near future.

This groundbreaking discovery brings us closer to understanding the origins of FRBs and the cosmic web. With further research and advancements in technology, scientists believe they will unlock more secrets of the universe.

Sources:

– https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/09/world/radio-burst-eight-billion-years-far-intl-scli-scn/index.html

– https://www.afp.com/en/news/1333/scientists-spot-new-cosmic-explosion-big-bang-jailed-seconds-20220810b1j0o8