Title: Astronomers Unravel Mystery of Pulsar with Changing Brightness

Summary: An international team of astronomers has discovered new insights into the behavior of a pulsar that exhibits varying levels of brightness. The pulsar, known as PSR J1023+0038, is located in the Sextans constellation about 4,500 light-years away from Earth. The researchers found that the pulsar’s brightness changes are caused by an exchange of matter between the pulsar and its companion star. As the pulsar pulls on its companion star, gas is released, forming a disk around the pulsar. In the low mode, this material is expelled in a narrow jet, which is heated by the pulsar’s wind, causing it to glow in different light wavelengths and activating the high mode. This process of material exchange and jet expulsion repeats, causing the pulsar to alternate between high and low modes. The observations were made using a variety of ground-based and space-borne telescopes. Further observations are planned using future observatories such as the European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope.

A pulsar is a rapidly rotating dead star that emits beams of electromagnetic radiation, appearing to pulse like a celestial lighthouse. PSR J1023+0038 is unusual because it exhibits pulses of varying brightness, switching between different modes. The pulsar’s behavior was discovered in 2007, and the recent observations shed light on the cause of this phenomenon.

The study conducted by an international team of astronomers, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, involved an unprecedented observing campaign that utilized multiple telescopes. These observations revealed that the exchange of matter between the pulsar and its companion star is responsible for the pulsar’s brightness variations. As the pulsar pulls material from its companion, the characteristic pulsing beam disappears, and the pulsar enters a constant cycle of operating in high and low modes.

During the high mode, the pulsar releases X-rays, ultraviolet, and visible light wavelengths. In the low mode, the pulsar becomes dimmer and shares more radio waves. The switching between high and low modes can last for seconds or minutes before transitioning to the other mode.

The matter exchanged between the pulsar and its companion forms a disk around the pulsar before slowly falling toward it. In the low mode, this material is expelled in a narrow jet, which is then heated by the pulsar’s wind. This heating causes the material to glow in different light wavelengths, activating the high mode. The jet continues to push material away from the star, leading to the reinstatement of the low mode.

The process of mode switching is a result of the intricate interplay between the pulsar wind and the matter flowing towards the pulsar. While this study sheds light on the behavior of this particular pulsar, astronomers are unsure if there are other similar pulsar systems or if this one is unique.

Future observations using advanced observatories, such as the European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope, will provide further details on the pulsar’s behavior. The Extremely Large Telescope, set to begin observations in 2028, will offer key insights into the inflowing matter around the pulsar and how it is affected by the mode switching behavior.

Sources: CNN