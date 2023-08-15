The Search for Alien Life and Radio Signals from Beyond our Solar System Comes Up Empty

The hunt for alien life and its radio signals from beyond our Solar System is still coming up dry. A recent search led by Jean-Luc Margot of UCLA’s Earth, Planetary, & Space Sciences Department scanned stars within a few hundred light-years of Earth. Margot and his team looked for radio signatures of advanced civilizations in a sampling of “TESS Objects of Interest.”

TESS is a satellite that surveys nearby stars and their possible planets. Margot’s team used the Green Bank Telescope to capture radio emissions coming from a specific region of space. They focused on a narrowband “window” in the spectrum between 1.15-1.73 GHz where they suggest it might be possible to detect alien signals if they exist.

The team concluded that there is a high probability that fewer than 0.014% of stars within 100 pc (parsec) host a transmitter that is detectable in their search. In other words, nearby stars aren’t sending cosmic “hello” greetings in our direction.

Communicating across space poses several challenges. There is a time lag due to the speed of light, and signals have to pass through gas and dust in space. However, radio signals are able to penetrate well, making them a good choice for interstellar communication. Frequencies between 1 and 10 GHz are useful because they avoid interference from the galaxy’s “hum” at lower frequencies.

The team excluded natural emissions from their search, focusing on emissions made by technologically advanced civilizations. They captured emissions from around 11,680 stars and their planetary systems, concluding that there are no advanced civilizations nearby transmitting in the frequency range they examined.

The search conducted by Margot and his team also involves citizen scientists from around the world through a project called “Are We Alone in the Universe?”. So far, the collaboration has received over 300,000 classifications of radio signals.

Despite the lack of success in finding alien signals, the search for extraterrestrial life and communication continues. Scientists are continually improving search strategies and utilizing advanced technology to explore the mysteries of the cosmos.