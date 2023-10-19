The Increasing Harm of Low Earth Orbit Satellites on Scientific Research

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s recently joined race, are causing significant harm to scientific research. These satellites, once praised for their potential to provide global broadband coverage, are now resulting in light pollution that greatly obstructs the study of the night sky. Despite efforts to dampen the brightness of these satellites, scientists have found that they still exceed the recommended brightness limits by more than twice.

A recent study published in the journal Nature highlighted how a prototype of AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird swarm has become one of the brightest objects in the sky. Another study further demonstrated that even darkened satellites are still significantly brighter than what astronomers consider acceptable to minimize interference with space science.

Astronomers attending a conference organized by the International Astronomical Union’s Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference expressed concerns about the worsening effects of these satellites on night sky research. Despite attempts to darken their satellites, the brightness remains a persistent issue. Existing tracking systems for LEO satellites are costly and lack scalability.

Regulators have been slow to address these concerns, mainly relying on voluntary guidelines that fail to provide meaningful restrictions. Additionally, there are questions about whether the harm caused to scientific research is justified by the benefits of improved broadband access in remote areas. LEO satellite systems, while enabling connectivity in isolated regions, have notable capacity limitations, unlike fiber or 5G wireless networks.

Starlink, for instance, currently serves 1.5 million users globally, while millions in the United States still lack access to affordable broadband. The high cost of satellite internet limits its ability to address broader connectivity issues. Furthermore, there are plans to launch tens of thousands more satellites into space, further exacerbating light pollution and its consequences on scientific research.

Sources:

– Nature Journal

– International Astronomical Union