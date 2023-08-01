Perseids Meteor Shower: What to Expect in 2023

The annual Perseids meteor shower is currently underway and will peak from August 11-12, according to Tim Brothers, a technical instructor and observatory manager at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The shower originates from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which has left small particles behind as it passes through the inner solar system.

During the peak nights of August 12 and August 13, the moon will be below the horizon and only 10% illuminated, providing a relatively dark night for viewers. Comet Swift-Tuttle takes 133 years to orbit the sun once and is a large comet with a nucleus that is 16 miles across.

When Perseid meteoroids hit Earth’s atmosphere, they move at a speed of 133,200 mph and are referred to as meteors. Most of them are small, about the size of a sand grain, and almost none of them hit the ground. If a meteoroid does hit the ground, it is called a meteorite.

Experts suggest finding a dark location away from cities, such as an open field, hilltop, or coastal area, to view the Perseids shower. In New England, local conservation areas or parks that turn off the lights at night are ideal. Having a good telescope or pair of binoculars can enhance the viewing experience.

It is recommended to turn off exterior lighting and give your eyes time to adjust to the dark environment, which typically takes about five minutes. The Perseids meteor shower is known for its luminous dust trains and is expected to provide a good show with 50-75 events per hour in dark locations.