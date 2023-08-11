Beta Pictoris B’s Journey Around Its Star in a Ten-Second Video Clip

Beta Pictoris B, a massive planet located around 940 million miles away from its star, takes nearly 25 years to complete one orbit. Recently, astrophysicist Jason Wang and high school student Malachi Noel created a stop-motion video of this journey using 17 years of data from the Gemini Observatory and the European Southern Observatory, along with the help of artificial intelligence.

The video was made by compiling actual telescope images of Beta Pictoris B and its star. The planet, with a mass 12 times that of Jupiter, falls between an extra-large gas giant and a brown dwarf. Discovered in 2003, it became one of the first exoplanets directly imaged by astronomers. Throughout the years, telescopes from around the world have captured photos of the planet.

To create the animation, Wang and Noel collected data from 2003 to 2020. The data consisted of still images taken at different times during the planet’s orbit. Due to the diverse nature of the datasets from three different instruments on two different telescopes, the challenge was to process them all in a uniform format. Artificial intelligence was used to achieve this.

However, there were gaps between the snapshots, causing the planet’s movement to appear jumpy. To address this, Wang developed an algorithm that generated new frames between the existing snapshots, resulting in a smoother video flow.

The ten-second video clip showcases Beta Pictoris B’s journey around its star. The planet is seen orbiting a clipart star icon due to the use of a coronagraph, an instrument that blocks out the star’s bright light. At times, the planet’s fainter glow is lost in the glare of the star when it comes too close. For these instances, an “X” is used to represent the planet’s position.

Wang mentions that another six years of data are needed to witness one complete orbit of Beta Pictoris B. The team is nearing that milestone and emphasizes the importance of patience in their research.