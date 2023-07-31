Astronomers Perplexed by Evaporating Atmosphere and Unpredictable Orbit of Young Planet

A strange young planet called AU Microscopii b (AU Mic b) has left astronomers perplexed with its peculiar characteristics. Located so close to its parent star, the planet is experiencing atmospheric loss and unpredictable changes in its orbit. Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center scientists have observed the hydrogen-rich atmosphere of AU Mic b puffing out in front of the planet, resembling a headlight on a fast-moving train.

Notably, this atmospheric escape phenomenon was initially undetectable and then became very detectable in a short period of time when the planet passed in front of its star. The unexpected nature of this observation has surprised researchers who were expecting a more predictable pattern. AU Mic b, the innermost planet in its system, was discovered by Nasa’s Spitzer and TESS space telescopes in 2020. It is a gaseous world about four times the size of Earth.

The planetary system containing AU Mic b is located approximately 32 light-years away from Earth, with its parent star, AU Microscopii, being a red dwarf less than 100 million years old. In comparison, our Sun is 4.6 billion years old. The extreme variability observed in the changing orbits around AU Microscopii makes this observation particularly intriguing. Scientists hope to explore the interplay between the star and the planet to gain a deeper understanding of this phenomenon.

Red dwarf stars like AU Microscopii face the challenge of ferocious flares emitting intense and long-lasting radiation, which can be 100 to 1,000 times more powerful than flares from our Sun. This creates an environment of strong stellar winds that impact the atmosphere of planets in their vicinity. The study aims to investigate whether planets like AU Mic b can survive such conditions and determine their potential habitability.

The new observations of AU Mic b’s evaporating atmosphere suggest rapid and extreme variability in the outbursts of the host red dwarf star. Scientists propose two theories to explain the escaping hydrogen from the planet’s atmosphere during its transits. One theory suggests that a powerful flare from the red dwarf star may have ionized the hydrogen, making it transparent and undetectable. Another theory proposes that the flare shapes the outflow of hydrogen, causing it to be observable at certain times and not at others. Further observations of AU Mic b will provide more insights into the unusual characteristics of the star-planet system.