Astronomers Find Potential Closest Black Holes to Earth in Hyades Cluster

Astronomers have proposed that the closest black holes to Earth could be lurking in the Hyades Cluster, which is located approximately 150 light-years away from the sun. This discovery suggests that these black holes may have been expelled from the cluster millions of years ago and are now wandering the galaxy alone. Compared to the previously known closest black hole, these new candidates would be around ten times closer to Earth.

The Hyades Cluster is an open cluster, consisting of hundreds of stars in the constellation of Taurus. Open clusters are groups of stars that are believed to have formed at the same time from the same cloud of gas and dust. As a result, stars within these clusters share common characteristics in terms of chemical compositions and ages.

To investigate the potential presence of black holes in the Hyades Cluster, a team of researchers led by Stefano Torniamenti from the University of Padua conducted simulations of star movement and evolution within the cluster. These simulations included black holes, and the results were compared to observations made by the Gaia space telescope regarding the velocities and positions of the stars in the cluster.

The researchers came to the conclusion that the simulation models that best matched the observations included two or three black holes within the cluster. Furthermore, simulations that accounted for black holes being ejected from the Hyades no more than 150 million years ago also aligned with Gaia data. This suggests that if the black holes were violently expelled from the cluster, their prior existence would still be evident in the stellar population.

Even if the black holes have already left the Hyades, the simulations indicate that they would remain the closest black holes to Earth. Previous records for the closest black holes to Earth, Gaia BH1 and Gaia BH2, were discovered this year and are located 1,560 and 3,800 light-years away respectively. In comparison, the potential black holes in the Hyades Cluster would be much closer.

The research highlights the impact of the Gaia space telescope, which has allowed astronomers to study the individual positions and movements of stars in clusters like the Hyades for the first time. By accurately measuring the positions and motions of billions of stars, Gaia enables the detection of gravitational influences from hidden objects such as black holes.

The findings of this study shed light on the presence and distribution of black holes in the galaxy and contribute to a better understanding of the evolution of star clusters. The research was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

