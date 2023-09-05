Astronomers Use Kepler and Gaia to Study Giant Stars in Open Cluster NGC 6866

A team of international astronomers has utilized data from NASA’s Kepler and ESA’s Gaia spacecraft to conduct an astroseismic investigation of six giant stars in the open cluster NGC 6866. Their study, presented on the pre-print server arXiv, provides insights into the properties of these stars and the cluster as a whole.

Open clusters, which are collections of stars gravitationally bound to each other, are formed from the same giant molecular cloud. Over 1,000 open clusters have been identified within the Milky Way, and astronomers continue to search for more in order to gain a better understanding of the formation and evolution of our galaxy.

NGC 6866, also known as OCL 183, was discovered in 1783 and is a relatively young open cluster in the constellation Cygnus. Little is known about the cluster’s properties, including its age.

Astronomers led by Karsten Brogaard from the University of Bologna sought to investigate the oscillating giant members of NGC 6866 in order to gain insight into the cluster’s properties. By analyzing data from Gaia’s Data Release 3 (DR3) and photometric light curves from Kepler, the researchers identified and examined six giant stars in the helium-core burning phase.

These stars were found to have a mean radius of approximately 10.1 solar radii and a mean mass of around 2.8 solar masses. The researchers noted that these stars are significantly smaller than predicted by current one-dimensional stellar models.

The study estimated the age of the six stars to be between 443 and 580 million years old. By comparing the collected data to stellar-model isochrones, the researchers determined that the age of NGC 6866 is approximately 430 million years, indicating the cluster is younger than previously believed.

The astronomers concluded that future asteroseismic missions, such as the planned ESA’s High-precision AsteroseismologY of DeNse (HAYDN) stellar fields, could further enhance our understanding of the properties of stars in NGC 6866 and other young open clusters.

