Astronomers Discover Possible Evidence of Heavy Black Hole “Seeds” in the Early Universe

Astronomers may have found the first indications of heavy black hole “seeds” in the early universe. These seeds could explain how supermassive black holes, with masses millions or billions of times that of the sun, formed less than a billion years after the Big Bang. Estimated to have masses around 40 million times that of our sun, heavy black hole seeds are believed to form from the collapse of massive gas clouds, as opposed to the typical black holes that form from dying stars. These galaxies, which may host heavy black hole seeds, are referred to as Outsize Black Hole Galaxies (OBGs).

The team, led by scientist Akos Bogdán of the Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian, discovered an object with a mass consistent with that of a black hole while studying a quasar with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. Quasars are extremely luminous galactic cores powered by supermassive black holes, and they outshine all the stars in their host galaxy. The researchers found that the object they observed, named UHZ1, exhibited X-ray emissions that suggested the presence of a feeding black hole associated with the quasar. This finding aligns with the characteristics of an OBG.

Moreover, the team compared their observations to simulations of the rapid growth of heavy black hole seeds and found a good match. The best fit during this comparison indicated a seed with a mass of 10,000 times that of the sun growing over several hundred million years. The researchers concluded that UHZ1 is a strong candidate for the first identified OBG, providing compelling evidence for the formation of heavy initial seeds in the early universe, subject to further confirmation.

Scientists have long been puzzled by the rapid growth of supermassive black holes that existed merely 500 million to 1 billion years after the Big Bang. Traditional mass-gathering mechanisms would not have had enough time to produce such massive black holes. One theory suggests that these black holes started from smaller black hole seeds. There are two prevailing ideas: light black hole seeds, with masses around 10 to 100 times that of the sun, formed from the death of the universe’s first-generation stars, and heavy seed black holes, with masses around 100,000 times that of the sun, formed directly from the collapse of massive matter clouds. These heavy seed black holes, also known as direct collapse black holes (DCBHs), could then have grown through galactic mergers and subsequent collisions with other black holes.

The identification of UHZ1 as an OBG supports the existence of heavy black hole seeds and their role in the early growth of supermassive black holes. However, the researchers caution that their findings have limitations, and further investigations are needed to confirm the supermassive status of the black hole within UHZ1.