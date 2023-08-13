Young Quadruple Star System Discovered in Orion Constellation

In a recent observation, the international ALMA Survey of Orion Planck Galactic Cold Clumps (ALMASOP) team discovered a young quadruple star system within a star-forming region in the Orion constellation. The team, led by Prof. Liu Tie from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (CAS-SHAO), made this discovery during a high-resolution survey of 72 dense cores in the Orion Giant Molecular Clouds (GMCs) using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile.

It is well known that approximately half of the stars in the Milky Way are part of binary systems. Understanding how multiple star systems form is crucial for studying galactic evolution, planetary formation, and the emergence of life. While it’s widely accepted that stars form in the densest regions of molecular clouds, the mechanisms behind the formation of multi-star systems are not well understood.

To investigate this mystery, the ALMASOP team examined 72 young and cold cores in the Orion GMCs for thermal emissions at a wavelength of 1.3 mm. In their observations of a dense cold core in Orion B GMC, they discovered a system of four stellar objects consisting of two protostars and two gas concentrations likely to undergo gravitational collapse soon. The largest separation between these objects was about 1,000 Astronomical Units (AUs), over 33 times the distance between the Sun and Neptune.

Through numerical simulations, the team theorized that elongated ribbon-like structures observed in the system could be “funnels” transporting gas from the core’s outer envelope to the protostars and connecting newborn stars. They also observed intricate gas outflows caused by stellar winds, which could impact the system’s evolution.

This discovery sheds light on the complicated interactions in higher-order star systems. Future observations using ALMA and other observatories will provide more insights into the formation process of multi-star systems.

(Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences)