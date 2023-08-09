Space is Stranger Than You Think: Binary Stars Locked in a Close Orbital Dance

An astonishing discovery has been made 457 light-years away, revealing just how bizarre space can be. Astronomers led by Kareem El-Badry from Harvard University have found a binary star system consisting of two tiny, dim stars that orbit each other every two hours. These stars are so close together that they could fit inside our own Sun.

One star in this extraordinary system is a red dwarf, a small and cool star, while the other is a brown dwarf, an object that lies between a star and a planet. The brown dwarf is slightly larger than Jupiter but has 80 times its mass. Although it has characteristics of a star, it lacks the necessary heat and pressure for hydrogen fusion to occur, putting it on the verge of becoming a star. The discovery of this binary system provides an opportunity for astronomers to better understand brown dwarfs, which are often challenging to observe and study due to their dimness and small size.

Measurements taken by El-Badry and his team reveal that these stars have been orbiting each other for billions of years, potentially as long as ten billion years. Over time, they have gradually closed the distance between them, and it is predicted that they will continue to do so. Eventually, the brown dwarf will start pulling material away from its larger companion.

This groundbreaking discovery sheds light on the intricacies of the universe and highlights the strange phenomena that exist beyond our planet. Space continues to astound and challenge our understanding of the cosmos, captivating astronomers and scientists alike.