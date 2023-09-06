Astronomers Identify New Massive Quiescent Galaxy at High Redshift

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery of a new massive and quiescent galaxy at a high redshift using the Keck I telescope. The findings, detailed in a paper published on the pre-print server arXiv, shed light on the early stages of galaxy evolution and could enhance our understanding of the universe’s formation.

The galaxy, known as COSMOS-1047519, is classified as a massive quiescent galaxy, meaning it has ceased star formation. These types of galaxies are considered the potential precursors of giant elliptical galaxies. By studying these objects, scientists hope to gain insights into the process of galaxy formation and evolution.

With very few spectroscopically confirmed high-redshift, quiescent galaxies above 4.0, the confirmation of COSMOS-1047519 at a redshift of 4.53 is significant. The galaxy was detected using the Keck/MOSFIRE spectrograph, and the researchers estimated its mass to be approximately 60 billion solar masses with a star-formation rate of only 10 solar masses per year. The stellar age of the galaxy is believed to be around 180 million years.

The researchers also determined that COSMOS-1047519 experienced a starburst at a redshift of 5.0 followed by rapid quenching, which occurred over a span of about 100 million years. These findings indicate that the galaxy is one of the youngest quiescent galaxies at a redshift higher than 3.0 and is likely in the process of being quenched.

The study proposes that the suppression of star formation in COSMOS-1047519 may be attributed to gas depletion caused by starburst activity and/or feedback triggered by interactions or mergers with other galaxies. Further research is needed to explore these hypotheses and unravel the physical processes responsible for quenching.

