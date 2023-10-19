Astronomers Discover the Most Distant and Energetic Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Yet

Astronomers have recently made an exciting discovery by detecting the most distant and energetic fast radio burst (FRB) ever observed. This remote blast of cosmic radio waves lasted for less than a millisecond, with its source located in a galaxy so far away that it took eight billion years for its light to reach us. The detection of this FRB, named FRB 20220610A, was made possible by the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Not only was this FRB the most distant ever observed, but it also emitted an extraordinary amount of energy. In fact, it released the equivalent of the Sun’s total emission over a span of 30 years, but in only a fraction of a second. The discovery of this powerful FRB has significant implications for our understanding of the universe.

One of the main insights from this observation is that FRBs can be used to measure the missing matter between galaxies. Current methods of estimating the mass of the universe yield conflicting answers and challenge the standard model of cosmology. However, by studying FRBs, astronomers can gain valuable insights into the distribution of matter in the cosmos.

Ryan Shannon, a professor at the Swinburne University of Technology and co-lead researcher of the study, explains that the missing matter in the universe may be hiding in the space between galaxies. This matter may be so hot and diffuse that it’s difficult to detect using conventional techniques. However, fast radio bursts have the ability to penetrate even the most empty regions of space and “see” the ionized material. This allows researchers to measure the amount of matter between galaxies, providing a unique way to weigh the universe.

The discovery of this distant and energetic FRB is a significant milestone in our exploration of the cosmos. By studying these mysterious cosmic signals, astronomers continue to uncover new insights about the universe’s composition and evolution. The findings of this study have been published in the Science journal.

Sources:

– Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

– Science journal