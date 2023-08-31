Rapidly Spinning Dead Star’s Fluctuations in Brightness Explained by Astronomers

A team of astronomers has determined that the unusual fluctuations in brightness of a rapidly spinning dead star, known as a pulsar, are caused by the extreme environment surrounding the object. Pulsars are the remnants of stars that emit bursts of electromagnetic radiation, and their emissions can be precisely timed to study other phenomena in the cosmos. The pulsar in question, named PSR J1023+0038 or J1023, is located about 4,500 light-years from Earth in the Sextans constellation and is surrounded by a disc of material that it pulls in from its companion star.

The recent findings, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, suggest that the strange fluctuations observed in the pulsar are due to activity in the innermost regions of the accretion disc. The researchers believe that ejections of matter from these regions are responsible for the object’s unpredictable behavior.

Observations of the pulsar were made using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, New Technology Telescope, and the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array. The researchers recorded 280 mode switches during the two-night observing period, with each mode lasting from a few seconds to several minutes.

In the lower-frequency mode, the matter falling onto the pulsar’s surface is pushed out through its jet. This process causes the surrounding matter to heat up, resulting in the pulsar emitting higher-frequency light. The “cosmic cannonballs” observed being ejected by the pulsar are blobs of heated matter. Once the heated material is expelled, the pulsar switches back to its lower-frequency mode.

These findings have provided insight into the behavior of pulsars and have helped to explain the previously puzzling fluctuations in brightness observed in J1023. Pulsars are normally considered predictable, making this particular pulsar’s history of emissions unusual.

Source: Astronomy & Astrophysics, European Southern Observatory