More Accurate Age of Maisie’s Galaxy Calculated by Astronomers

Astronomers have used advanced instruments to calculate a more accurate age of Maisie’s galaxy, discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in June 2022. The star system is one of the oldest recorded, from 390 million years after the Big Bang, making it about 13.4 billion years old. However, it is still younger than the oldest-known system by 70 million years.

The system, named “Maisie’s galaxy” after the astronomer Steven Finkelstein’s daughter, was initially estimated to be only 290 million years after the Big Bang. But with the help of more advanced equipment, it has been revealed to be about 100 million years older. It is the first distant galaxy identified by JWST to be spectroscopically confirmed.

The spectroscopic confirmation was conducted by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) using JWST’s Near InfraRed Spectrograph (NIRSpec). The NIRSpec splits an object’s light into many narrow frequencies to accurately identify its chemical makeup, heat output, intrinsic brightness, and relative motion. The redshift of Maisie’s galaxy was determined to be z=11.4, which helped in revising the estimate of its age to 390 million years after the Big Bang.

The astronomers also examined another galaxy, CEERS-93316, which was initially estimated to be 235 million years before the Big Bang, making it remarkably old. However, further study revealed its redshift to be z=4.9, placing it at one billion years after the Big Bang. The initial estimate was due to the galaxy emitting an unusual amount of light in narrow frequency bands associated with oxygen and hydrogen, making it appear bluer than it actually was.

According to Steven Finkelstein, this was a unique case and likely the most likely outcome. Explaining the discrepancy, Finkelstein stated, “It would have been really challenging to explain how the universe could create such a massive galaxy so soon. So, I think this was probably always the most likely outcome because it was so extreme, so bright, at such an apparent high redshift.”

The CEERS team is currently evaluating about 10 more systems that could potentially be older than Maisie’s galaxy.