Spectroscopic Observations Confirm Maisie’s Galaxy as One of the Earliest Ever Found

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have confirmed that a galaxy named Maisie’s galaxy, after astronomer Steven Finkelstein’s daughter, is one of the earliest ever observed. The galaxy was first detected last summer and subsequent observations have revealed that it existed 390 million years after the Big Bang. While this is slightly later than initially estimated, Maisie’s galaxy remains one of the four earliest confirmed galaxies discovered.

Maisie’s galaxy is significant because it is the first distant galaxy identified by JWST to be spectroscopically confirmed. Spectroscopy helps astronomers analyze an object’s light in order to determine its chemical composition, brightness, and motion. The latest analysis, led by postdoctoral researcher Pablo Arrabal Haro, found that Maisie’s galaxy has a redshift of z=11.4.

The team behind the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) is currently investigating around 10 other galaxies that may be even earlier than Maisie’s. Redshift measurements allow astronomers to estimate the time an object’s light left the object, and the higher the redshift, the farther back in time an object is.

The study also examined another galaxy, CEERS-93316, which was initially estimated to have been observed 250 million years after the Big Bang. However, further analysis revealed a more modest redshift of z=4.9, corresponding to about 1 billion years after the Big Bang. CEERS-93316 appeared bluer and brighter than expected due to the emission of light in narrow frequencies associated with oxygen and hydrogen.

The discovery of these early galaxies provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of the universe. Understanding how galaxies formed and evolved in the early universe helps astronomers unravel the mysteries of our cosmic origins.