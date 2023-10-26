Scientists Capture Unprecedented View of a Blazar’s Plasma Jet

Using a network of radio telescopes on Earth and in space, astronomers have captured the most detailed view ever of a jet of plasma from a supermassive black hole. The jet, which is emitted by a blazar known as 3C 279, travels at nearly the speed of light and exhibits intricate, twisted patterns near its source. These patterns challenge the standard theory that has been used for 40 years to explain how these jets form and evolve over time.

A team of researchers, including scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR) in Bonn, Germany, played a significant role in the observations. They combined data from all participating telescopes to create a virtual telescope with an effective diameter of about 100,000 kilometers.

Blazars are a subclass of active galactic nuclei that consist of galaxies with a central supermassive black hole accreting matter from a surrounding disk. These objects emit powerful electromagnetic radiation and are among the brightest sources in the cosmos. About 10% of active galactic nuclei, classified as quasars, generate relativistic plasma jets.

The innermost region of the jet in blazar 3C 279 has now been imaged with unprecedented angular resolution by the RadioAstron mission. The research team detected remarkably regular helical filaments within the jet, suggesting a need to revise the existing theoretical models used to explain the production of jets in active galaxies.

“This is the first time we have seen such filaments so close to the jet’s origin, and they tell us more about how the black hole shapes the plasma,” says Antonio Fuentes, a researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) in Granada, Spain. “The inner jet was also observed by two other telescopes, the GMVA and the EHT, at much shorter wavelengths, but they were unable to detect the filamentary shapes because they were too faint and too large for this resolution.”

The discovery highlights the importance of using different telescopes to capture different features of celestial objects. By studying these intricate filaments and understanding the forces that influence the plasma, astronomers hope to gain valuable insights into the physics of black holes and the formation of jets in the universe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a blazar?

A blazar is a type of active galactic nucleus that emits powerful electromagnetic radiation. It consists of a central supermassive black hole accreting matter from a surrounding disk.

What are relativistic plasma jets?

Relativistic plasma jets are high-energy streams of charged particles that travel at speeds close to the speed of light. They are emitted by certain types of active galactic nuclei, such as blazars and quasars.

What is the RadioAstron mission?

The RadioAstron mission is a space mission that uses an orbiting radio telescope to capture high-resolution images of celestial objects. It has provided scientists with unprecedented views of the interior structures of blazar jets.

How do the helical filaments in the plasma jet form?

The helical filaments in the plasma jet of blazar 3C 279 are thought to be caused by instabilities developing in the jet plasma. These irregularities occur as a result of the interplay between the powerful forces near the black hole and the surrounding environment.

What are the implications of this discovery?

The discovery of these helical filaments challenges the existing theoretical models used to explain the formation and evolution of jets in active galaxies. By studying these structures, astronomers hope to gain a deeper understanding of the physics of black holes and the mechanisms behind jet production.