Fluctuating Atmosphere: AU Microscopii b Struggles to Hold on to Its Atmosphere

AU Microscopii b, a hot young planet orbiting a wildly unstable red dwarf star, experiences a flaring phenomenon where its atmosphere is torn away. This catastrophic loss occurs intermittently, with the atmosphere being “hiccuped” out at one point and remaining intact at another. This volatile activity is unusual, as most interactions between stars and planets are more consistent.

Keighley Rockcliffe of Dartmouth College and her team are studying the various scenarios that could explain this variable atmospheric loss. Understanding this activity is crucial as astronomers discover more planets in close proximity to their stars, especially red dwarfs. They want to determine which types of planets can survive these environments, how their appearances may change, and if there is any possibility of habitability.

AU Microscopii b is a Neptune-sized planet with a hydrogen atmosphere. It was initially observed by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite in 2020 as it transited its parent star. The star and its planet are located 32 light-years away from Earth. AU Microscopii is relatively young, being only around 32 million years old. It is a red dwarf star that exhibits significant flaring activity and variability, which directly impacts its planets. AU Microscopii b orbits at a distance of only 9.6 million kilometers from its star.

Red dwarf stars, like AU Microscopii, are the most abundant in our Milky Way galaxy, potentially hosting numerous planets. However, their intense stellar flares emit radiation that can be harmful to nearby planets. These flares result from activity in the strong magnetic fields within the stellar atmospheres. These fields intermittently break and reconnect, releasing large amounts of energy in the form of stellar winds, flares, and X-rays. Consequently, young planets around these stars can experience significant atmospheric loss.

To better understand the variable atmospheric loss observed in AU Microscopii b, Rockcliffe’s team analyzed data from the Hubble Space Telescope’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (HST/STIS). This instrument is sensitive to ultraviolet light, which is emitted as the escaping atmosphere becomes ionized by the star’s extreme heat and flare activity. The observations indicate rapid and extreme variability in the star’s outbursts, likely caused by turbulent magnetic field lines affecting the atmosphere.

The most intriguing aspect of this phenomenon is the escape of hydrogen ahead of AU Microscopii b as it orbits its star. It is possible that the star’s high-energy radiation shapes the atmospheric hydrogen into a “leading tail” that precedes the planet. Further observations and follow-up studies will be needed to confirm this theory and provide a deeper understanding of atmospheric loss in similar planets.

The detailed findings and investigations on AU Microscopii b’s atmospheric loss will contribute to our knowledge of exoplanetary atmospheres and their stability in hostile environments.

