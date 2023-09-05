Astronomers Search for Pulsars Around Supermassive Black Hole

Astronomers are conducting a search for millisecond pulsars, fast-rotating neutron stars, in the vicinity of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. Millisecond pulsars are cosmic clocks that emit regular radio pulses, making them valuable tools for measuring changes in motion and studying gravitational waves. There is a possibility that several pulsars could be orbiting the supermassive black hole, providing an opportunity to test the fundamental nature of gravity.

While only about 2,000 pulsars have been observed thus far, it is estimated that nearly a billion pulsars could exist in the Milky Way. The central region of the galaxy is likely to have several pulsars, but they are currently too faint to detect due to factors such as dust or their location on the other side of the galaxy. However, if millisecond pulsars that closely orbit the supermassive black hole, known as Sag A*, can be observed, it would enable precise measurements of orbital dynamics and gravitational interactions.

To search for pulsars near Sag A*, astronomers are examining data from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). While the EHT collaboration is renowned for capturing the first image of a supermassive black hole in 2022, its ongoing observations also contain valuable data on the surrounding area, including the potential presence of pulsars. However, the signals from these pulsars would be faint and challenging to detect due to the surrounding dust and the sensitivity limits of current observations.

Although the initial analysis of the EHT data did not yield evidence for new pulsars, there is optimism that future examination of the data, as well as ongoing data collection by the EHT, may reveal these elusive cosmic objects. The study conducted by a team of astronomers employed Fourier analysis to detect patterns in the EHT data but did not find any previously unknown pulsars in this round of analysis. However, given that the team estimated the EHT data would only be able to detect 2% of pulsars at best, there is still much more to explore.

The search for millisecond pulsars in the vicinity of Sag A* is essential for further understanding the behavior of gravitational fields and testing Einstein’s theory of general relativity in extreme conditions. While the exact nature of gravity continues to elude scientists, studying pulsars could provide crucial experimental tests to differentiate between rival gravitational models and confirm the predictions of general relativity.

Sources: Universal Today (UniverseToday.com), arXiv preprint server (arxiv.org)