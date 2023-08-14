Scientist Discovers Gravitational Anomaly that Challenges Understanding of Universe

A scientist named Kyu-Hyun Chae from Sejong University in South Korea claims to have made a significant discovery that questions our current understanding of the universe. While conducting a study on binary star systems, which involve two stars orbiting each other, Chae noticed observations that contradict the established gravitational models proposed by Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. Instead, Chae’s findings provide evidence supporting an alternative theory called Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

Using data collected by the European Space Agency’s Gaia space telescope, Chae observed accelerations of stars in binaries that did not conform to the standard gravitational models. These observations indicated that the orbit of the two stars deviated from Newton’s universal law of gravitation and Einstein’s general relativity at accelerations lower than 0.1 nanometres per second squared.

Chae suggested that MOND could potentially explain the movements of these stars, highlighting the breakdown of the current understanding of gravity at weak acceleration. In his paper, titled ‘Breakdown of the Newton-Einstein standard gravity at low acceleration in internal dynamics of wide binary stars’ and published in The Astrophysics Journal, he stated, “The data reveal an unambiguous and extremely strong signature of the breakdown of the standard Newton-Einstein gravity at weak acceleration.”

These findings also challenge the existence of dark matter and other space phenomena commonly used to explain deviations from Newton-Einstein standards. Chae’s research has significant implications for physics, and he anticipates that his results will be confirmed and refined with larger data sets in the future.

Theoretical physicist Mordehai Milgrom from the Weizmann Institute in Israel, who first proposed the MOND theory four decades ago, praised Chae’s meticulous and careful analysis of the cutting-edge data. However, he emphasized the need for independent analyses and better future data to confirm this groundbreaking anomaly.

Pavel Kroupa, a professor at Charles University in Prague, added that the implications of this discovery extend beyond astrophysics and are immensely significant to the field as a whole.