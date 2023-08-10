Gravitational Anomaly Detected in Star Systems Challenges Assumptions about the Universe

A recent study by astronomer Kyu-Hyun Chae at Sejong University has revealed a “gravitational anomaly” in certain star systems, potentially questioning a fundamental assumption about the universe. Chae analyzed the accelerations of stars in 26,500 wide binaries near Earth using imagery from the Gaia observatory. The data indicates that when the gravitational accelerations of these stars drop below one nanometer per second squared, their movements align more closely with predictions from Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) models rather than the standard model of gravity. This discovery raises questions about Newton’s inverse square law of gravity, Einstein’s general relativity, and the need for dark matter.

Chae’s findings provide “direct evidence for the breakdown of standard gravity at weak acceleration” and highlight “an immovable anomaly of gravity in favor of MOND-based modified gravity.” The observed movements of binaries at points of weak acceleration appear to match a specific MOND prediction known as AQUAL. This suggests that the traditional understanding of gravity cannot fully explain motions at low accelerations, potentially prompting a reevaluation of existing theories.

Based on the standard model of gravity, a substantial amount of dark matter is required to explain these observations. However, Chae argues that since the low acceleration limit invalidates the need for a large amount of dark matter, reevaluating this requirement becomes necessary. This does not rule out the possibility of discovering new particles, such as sterile neutrinos, but it challenges the extent of dark matter needed according to general relativity.

Chae expressed his initial disbelief when the results from his new code contradicted previous findings. Previous studies, including Gaia DR3, indicated a preference for standard gravity in wide binaries. However, those studies did not fully account for the amount of hidden nested binaries, which Chae’s code was able to address.

This gravitational anomaly could potentially revolutionize our understanding of the universe’s fundamental forces and may inspire further research into alternative theories of gravity and the nature of dark matter.