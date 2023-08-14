Preparing to Bring Back Astronauts After Almost a Year in Space

Preparations are taking place to bring back three astronauts who have spent nearly a year on the International Space Station (ISS) – six months longer than originally planned. On September 27th, a rescue craft from the Russian space agency Roscosmos is scheduled to depart the ISS with Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, and Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev on board. UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has also been a crew member during their time on the ISS.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which carried the American and two Russian astronauts to the ISS in September 2022, suffered catastrophic damage three months after docking, believed to have been caused by a meteor strike. Now, preparations are being made for the journey back to Earth for the three astronauts using the Soyuz MS-23 rescue craft, which arrived uncrewed at the ISS in February with supplies.

Nasa recently announced that maneuvers were made to ensure the successful undocking of Soyuz MS-23 from the ISS. This will secure the correct trajectory for the return journey and make way for the arrival of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, a planned Russian crewed mission set to travel to the space station in September.

The three returning astronauts are expected to land in Kazakhstan, with the exact time to be announced closer to the date of their arrival.

The damaged Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was brought back to Earth by Roscosmos in autonomous mode in March. The damage, believed to have been caused by a micrometeorite, resulted in a coolant leak that was beyond repair, making it unable to maintain a stable temperature for the astronauts’ journey home. Roscosmos reported that a similar coolant leak occurred in February on the cargo spacecraft, Progress MS-21, also due to “external factors.”

This extended stay in space will set a record for the longest duration spent by an American astronaut. Mr. Rubio will surpass the previous record held by Mark Vande Hei, who spent 355 consecutive days on the ISS from 2020 to 2021. The Russian cosmonauts, Mr. Petelin and Mr. Prokopyev, are also set to beat the previous Russian record for time spent on the ISS.

During their extended mission, the stranded astronauts have been occupied with various duties, including maintenance work, spacewalks, outreach activities, and scientific investigations.

On the upcoming Soyuz MS-24 mission, Nasa astronaut Loral O’Hara and cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub will be on board. Meanwhile, UAE astronaut Dr. Al Neyadi is scheduled to return to Earth later this month aboard a SpaceX Dragon craft.