Stranded Astronauts on International Space Station Prepare for Return after a Year in Orbit

After encountering damage to their docking spacecraft, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut have been stranded in orbit for six months longer than initially planned. The Soyuz MS-22 craft, in which the astronauts were stationed, suffered a coolant leak that could not be repaired, possibly due to a micrometeorite impact. However, after spending a year in space, the astronauts are now getting ready to come back to Earth.

In March, the astronauts were left behind on the International Space Station when their vehicle returned to Earth using its autonomous mode. There was another coolant leak observed on the Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-21, though Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, attributed this issue to “external factors.”

Fortunately, a rescue plan is in progress to safely bring the stranded astronauts back from the International Space Station after their nearly year-long orbit, twice the initially planned duration. Roscosmos dispatched a rescue craft, the Soyuz MS-23, earlier this year, and it is scheduled to depart from the ISS on September 27. The Soyuz MS-23, which arrived at the station in February with supplies, is currently being prepared for the return trip to Earth.

During their extended stay on the station, American astronaut Frank Rubio will establish a record for the longest time spent in space by a US astronaut. Alongside Rubio, NASA’s Frank Rubio and Roscosmos’ Dmitry Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev had Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut from the UAE, as their company. Neyadi, who joined them in March, will return home on September 1.

Preparations for the return trip of the stranded astronauts are underway. The Soyuz MS-23 is being readied for undocking from the station, with the first of two maneuvers already completed. These maneuvers ensure the vessel’s trajectory and also make way for the arrival of a crewed Russian mission, the Soyuz MS-24, in September. Two thruster reboosts are being conducted as part of the process.

Once they land, the exact time of the stranded astronauts’ return to Earth in Kazakhstan is yet to be determined. Additionally, Frank Rubio will set a new record for the longest time spent by a US astronaut in space, surpassing the current record holder Mark Vande Hei, who spent 355 consecutive days on the ISS from 2020 to 2021.

Furthermore, Petelin and Prokopyev will also surpass the previous record for the longest duration by a Russian cosmonaut on the ISS. This record was set by Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who were part of the same mission as Mark Vande Hei. The late Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov holds the overall record for the longest single stay in space at 437 days during his time on the Mir space station.