Four Astronauts Return to Earth After Six-Month Stay at ISS

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Four astronauts, including the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan al-Neyadi who became the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit, have returned to Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station (ISS). The astronauts, also including NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, as well as Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev, returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule that parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Before departing the space station, the astronauts expressed their desire for hot showers, coffee, and the ocean air after their extended stay in space. After a day-long delay due to poor weather conditions, the capsule provided a spectacular sight as it streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral, ultimately landing near Jacksonville.

Upon their return, the astronauts expressed their joy at being back on Earth. SpaceX Mission Control radioed that there were “a roomful of happy people here.” The astronauts’ replacements were launched by SpaceX over a week prior to their return.

In the coming weeks, another crew switch is expected to occur, bringing back two Russians and one American who have been on the ISS for an entire year. These astronauts had their stay extended after their Soyuz capsule leaked coolant, leading to the need for a new craft to be launched.

During crew swaps, the ISS is home to a total of seven astronauts.

