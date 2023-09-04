Combatting Muscle Loss in Space: A Promising Experiment

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen recently made history by piloting the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first European to do so. During his six-month stay, Mogensen will be conducting various research activities, including 3-D printing in space and studying thunder clouds. One particular experiment has captured the attention of scientists due to its potential to improve healthcare for astronauts and humans on Earth.

The experiment aims to combat muscle loss in astronauts, which is a significant consequence of long-term space missions. Previous research has shown that astronauts can lose up to half of their strength after spending six months in space, leaving them with the muscle mass of an 80-year-old. The new experiment seeks to address this issue by using Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) to electrically stimulate specific muscles and help them regain mass and strength. The ultimate goal is to accelerate recovery and mitigate the effects of microgravity.

NMES is a well-known rehabilitation strategy on Earth for patients who experience extended periods of physical inactivity, such as those with spinal cord injuries or cerebral palsy. It involves using brief electrical pulses to trigger strong muscle contractions, offsetting the effects of disuse. However, this method has not yet been tested in space.

Mogensen serves as the first subject of the experiment and belongs to the control group. He will not undergo the electrical stimulation himself but will perform measurements to assess his muscle health before and after his six-month flight. These measurements will provide baseline statistics for future astronauts who will receive the NMES treatment during their space missions. Another group of astronauts will undergo electrical stimulation and assess their muscle health to determine if the treatment improves their condition.

The results from this experiment will help determine the effectiveness of NMES in improving muscle health in microgravity environments. As interest in long-duration space missions to the moon and Mars continues to grow, this method could be instrumental in keeping astronauts healthy during their journeys.

It’s important to note that NMES would complement, not replace, the current exercise regime followed by astronauts. Exercise is a crucial countermeasure for muscle weakening in space, and the crew on the ISS already dedicates at least two hours each day to physical activity. However, the effectiveness of these exercises varies among astronauts, and muscle loss can still occur despite intense training. NMES provides a potential solution that requires fewer resources than a mini-gym in space.

While this method shows promise, it does have potential limitations. It may not activate the entire muscle, and the effects on organs associated with the skeletal and cardiovascular systems in space are still not well understood. Further subjects will participate in the experiment to gather more data and insights.

In conclusion, the use of NMES in combating muscle loss in space has the potential to significantly benefit both astronauts and humans on Earth. By understanding and addressing the challenges of long-term space missions, we can pave the way for future exploration and ensure the well-being of those who venture beyond our planet’s boundaries.

– Definition of Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES): The use of electrical pulses to stimulate muscles, resulting in contractions, with the aim of offsetting the effects of disuse.

