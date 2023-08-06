Urban Structures and Natural Landscapes: A View of Antalya, Türkiye from Space

This nighttime photograph showcases the city of Antalya, Türkiye, as seen from the International Space Station on September 17, 2022. The image provides a fascinating glimpse into the urban infrastructure, natural landscapes, and vibrant coastal lights of the Mediterranean city.

Located on the southern coast of Türkiye, Antalya is the largest city in the view. The photograph highlights the stark contrast between brightly lit urban areas and unilluminated parks and natural spaces, such as the Zeytinpark and surrounding mountain forests. The city’s infrastructure, including an airport, highways, roads, and shipping ports, can be identified by their distinct lighting patterns.

To the north and northwest of Antalya, the Taurus Mountains are visible as dark areas with scattered settlements. The Aksu River, flowing out of the mountains, can also be seen, serving as a source of water for the community and for irrigating agriculture, particularly horticulture crops such as tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers.

The coastal areas between Antalya and Serik are lined with bright lights in white, blue-green, and purple hues. These lights are associated with popular tourist destinations, including resorts and beaches. The shift from warm-hued, high-pressure sodium lighting to brighter LED lights is evident in the contrast between white and blue hues and yellow tones in older cities.

Nighttime photographs taken by astronauts provide valuable high-resolution imagery of Earth at night for research on light pollution and urbanization. They help track spectral changes to city lights and study environmental impacts and human-related changes globally.

Captured with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 180 millimeters, this image was taken by an astronaut from the Expedition 67 crew. It has been cropped, enhanced for contrast, and had lens artifacts removed. The International Space Station Program supports the sharing of these images for scientific research and public access.

This mesmerizing view of Antalya from space offers a unique perspective on the city’s urban development, natural landscapes, and the impact of human activities on its nighttime environment.