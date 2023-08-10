Four Astronauts Get First Look at Orion Capsule for Moon Mission

The four astronauts assigned to fly to the moon in 2024 recently had the opportunity to get their first up-close look at their spacecraft, the Orion capsule. During their visit to Kennedy Space Center, the crew inspected the unfinished capsule and expressed their excitement about the mission.

NASA, however, warned that there could be potential delays due to investigations into the capsule’s heat shield. The previous test flight around the moon resulted in unexpected charring and material loss from the heat shield, which is intended to protect the capsule during reentry. The outcome of these investigations may impact the scheduled lunar trip.

In addition to the concerns about the heat shield, NASA is also facing challenges with the upcoming Artemis program, which aims to achieve a moon landing. The main obstacle lies with SpaceX’s Starship, the rocketship that will transport the astronauts from lunar orbit to the south pole. With only one test flight that ended in an explosion, NASA is uncertain if SpaceX will be able to meet the necessary requirements in time for the moon landing. Multiple Starship orbital flights, the establishment of a refueling depot, and a moon-landing dress rehearsal must be completed before NASA commits to using Starship.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building was positive during the astronauts’ visit. The crew recognized the significance of their mission, with crew commander Reid Wiseman stating that they are carrying the dream of the next moon landing. The Orion capsule underwent an acoustic test with over 200 rock concert speakers to imitate the sounds of liftoff and assess the durability of its components.

According to Jim Free, NASA’s exploration systems development chief, the space agency will have a better understanding of the situation in the coming months. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, the astronauts are motivated by the opportunity to contribute to space exploration.