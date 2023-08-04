Giant Solar Outburst Detected by Spacecraft in Different Locations

Spacecraft orbiting the Earth, Moon, and Mars recently recorded a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, marking the first time that vehicles in all three locations, along with one on the surface of Mars, observed the same event. This solar outburst, known as GLE73, occurred on October 28, 2021, and released a substantial wave of energetic particles into space.

GLEs, also known as ground level enhancement events, are rare occurrences, with only 73 detected since the 1940s, and none recorded after 2021. These events eject highly energetic particles, reaching great distances across space, which poses a concern for space radiation exposure.

The instruments aboard various spacecraft, including the European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, the China National Space Agency’s Chang’e-4 Moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), and the German Aerospace Center’s Eu:CROPIS experimental satellite, all detected the energy spread from GLE73.

The detection of GLE73 prompted scientists to highlight the potential risks of space radiation for future astronauts exploring the Moon and Mars. Ionizing radiation can cause damage to bone marrow and lead to illness, internal bleeding, and infections. Exposure to doses above 10 gray, equivalent to roughly 700 milligray, could be fatal for astronauts in space.

Measurements from NASA’s LRO showed that if lunar explorers had been exposed to a coronal mass ejection event in August 1972, they could have experienced up to 10 gray of radiation. Fortunately, this occurred between the Apollo 16 and 17 missions when no one was on the moon. In comparison, GLE73 was measured at only 31 milligray by LRO.

It is crucial to comprehend these events to ensure the safety of future crewed missions to the Moon. The radiation impact on Mars was even lower, with ESA’s TGO orbiter measuring nine milligray, while Curiosity recorded 0.3 milligray on Mars’ surface. Studying and predicting coronal mass ejections is essential for further understanding.

Efforts are underway to develop instruments on the planned lunar station, Gateway, to monitor radiation levels around the Moon. The German Aerospace Center also sent two test mannequins aboard NASA’s Artemis I in November to study the effects of radiation during the test flight. Colin Wilson, a project scientist on the ExoMars TGO mission, emphasized the importance of measuring high-level radiation events through robotic missions to prepare for future crewed missions throughout the Solar System.