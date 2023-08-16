CityLife

Science

New Comet Discovered by Japanese Observer

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
After a busy week of Perseid-watching, it’s nice to sit and reconnect as a fan blows cooling air through the room. Early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, a new comet was discovered by Japanese observer Hideo Nishimura in photos he took on Aug. 11. The comet appeared as a small patch of glowing haze, brighter in the center, low in the sky in the constellation Gemini at the start of dawn.

Astronomers are still working on determining the orbit of the comet, but preliminary data suggests that it will brighten as it approaches the sun. It is yet to be determined if the Comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1) will become visible in small telescopes.

Experienced comet hunters can use the nightly ephemeris to pinpoint the object’s location. Through a telescope, the new comet appears as a fuzzball with a bright core. A faint spike-like tail can also be seen sticking out to the right (west).

In addition to the new comet, another unexpected sight caught the attention of sky watchers. Orion, the grand figure in the night sky, became visible around 4 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15. Despite clouds, mosquitoes, and cold weather, astronomy enthusiasts find a way to enjoy the celestial events. The return of Orion every August continues to make hearts thump.

In conclusion, the discovery of the new Comet Nishimura by Japanese observer Hideo Nishimura has sparked excitement among astronomers. Further observations and data are being collected to determine the orbit and visibility of the comet. Additionally, the appearance of Orion in the night sky has provided an unexpected delight for sky watchers.

