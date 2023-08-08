Spectacular Moonrise at Lake Superior

Skies were hazy during the recent full moon, but the following evening on August 2nd, the weather cleared up. Excited by the clear skies, I decided to drive down to Lake Superior. Upon arrival at the Lester River, I found a bustling parking lot, filled with over a dozen people. A family had set up a small fire on the pebbled beach, while kids skipped rocks and laughed. Some individuals were swimming, while others patiently waited for moonrise, sitting on smooth boulders and shelves of rocks. Nearby, a car with a powerful sound system filled the air with booming bass.

Personally, I prefer a quiet atmosphere for moonrises. However, this time, I embraced the lively and festive ambiance and had a great time. A few minutes before the moon appeared over the smoky Wisconsin shoreline, another car pulled up alongside mine. A woman stepped out of the car, readying her cellphone to capture the moment. We struck up a conversation, acknowledging the warmth of the night and the abundance of mosquitoes. Despite being strangers, the shared experience of witnessing the moonrise brought us closer, especially as we dealt with the pesky bug bites together.

At last, slightly delayed by the presence of wildfire smoke, we both caught sight of the remarkable and eclipse-orange moon on the southeastern horizon. Its sudden appearance and vivid color elicited exclamations from both of us. I was left in awe, saying something like “oh, wow, there it is,” while she marveled at the beauty of nature. Before long, the moon transformed into a glowing coppery orb, casting a broad glitter path upon Lake Superior’s surface.

The magical moonrise at Lake Superior was undoubtedly a memorable experience, not just for me and the woman I met, but for everyone present that night. It served as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of the natural world that surrounds us.