Archaeologists Unearth 2,000-Year-Old Computer from Ancient Greece

Archaeologists in Greece have made an extraordinary discovery: a 2,000-year-old computer known as the Antikythera mechanism. The device is a hand-powered orrery, which is a mechanical model of the Solar System, and is considered the earliest known example of an analogue computer.

The Antikythera mechanism was found in 1901 among wreckage retrieved from a shipwreck off the coast of the Greek island, after which it was named. It was initially seen as an unremarkable corroded lump until archaeologist Valerios Stais discovered hidden gear wheels inside a year later. These precision gears, with teeth about a millimeter long, were completely unexpected in ancient Greece.

Researcher Professor Tony Freeth from University College London has conducted extensive research on the mechanism and revealed its secrets. The Antikythera mechanism allowed ancient Greeks to predict astronomical positions and eclipses decades in advance. It was also used to track the Olympic cycle, ensuring the games took place every four years.

The discovery of the mechanism was a shock to the archaeological community, as it demonstrated ancient Greek society’s ability to mechanize scientific theories. The Greeks’ fascination with astrology likely drove the creation of the device.

The Antikythera mechanism is displayed in a museum in Athens, but it is split into 82 fragments with many missing pieces. Despite this, Professor Freeth and his team used a massive eight-tonne x-ray machine to gather data from all the remaining fragments. Through this process, they were able to separate the gear wheels in three dimensions and discover new inscriptions on the fragments.

Professor Freeth hopes to build a full-scale physical model of the Antikythera mechanism to further understand the advanced technology of ancient Greece and uncover any further hidden secrets. The discovery of this ancient computer highlights the impressive capabilities of the Ancient Greeks and their contributions to science and technology.

