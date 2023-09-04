Summary: NASA’s asteroid tracker has revealed that an asteroid the size of 81 bulldogs will pass by Earth on September 6. The asteroid, known as 2021 JA5, is estimated to have a diameter of around 31 meters. In comparison, the average bulldog stands at 15 inches tall. This upcoming asteroid is preceded by two others that are set to pass on September 3. NASA has also listed other asteroids that will pass by Earth in the near future, including one with a diameter as large as 130 meters and another about the size of 35 wolverines. While the possibility of an asteroid impact on Earth is always present, scientists are actively developing defensive measures to protect against potential collisions.

The average bulldog, standing at 15 inches tall, is a beloved American symbol, particularly associated with the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs football team draws inspiration from the breed’s tenacity. In terms of measurement, the asteroid is approximately equivalent to 81 bulldogs in diameter.

In addition to asteroid 2021 JA5, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has listed several other asteroids that will pass by Earth in the near future. For instance, asteroid 2023 QG is estimated to have a diameter of up to 130 meters, akin to the size of 18 buckeye trees, referring to Ohio State’s Buckeyes. Another asteroid, 2023 QH1, is approximately the size of 35 wolverines, in reference to the University of Michigan’s mascot.

Although the possibility of an asteroid impact on Earth remains a concern, scientists are continuously developing defensive strategies. One such measure is kinetic deflection, as demonstrated by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, which successfully altered the course of the asteroid Dimorphous. While there is still a long way to go, these progressions indicate Earth’s growing ability to protect itself against potential asteroid collisions.

