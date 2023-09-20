CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

The Risk of Asteroid Bennu Impacting Earth by 2182

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 20, 2023
The Risk of Asteroid Bennu Impacting Earth by 2182

A newly released report reveals that there is a 1 in 2,700 chance that the Bennu asteroid, which has been tracked by NASA for nearly 25 years, could impact Earth in the future. Bennu, a near-Earth asteroid, was first discovered in 1999 and has the potential to drift into Earth’s orbit, potentially hitting the planet by September 2182, according to the OSIRIS-REx science team.

Bennu makes close passes near Earth every six years and has already had three close encounters in 1999, 2005, and 2011. The scientists involved in the study, published in ScienceDirect, estimate the probability of Bennu actually striking Earth by 2182 to be 0.037% or 1 in 2,700.

In October 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security-Regolith Explorer, made history by briefly touching the surface of Bennu, collecting a sample, and then propelling off the asteroid. This mission marked the first time NASA successfully collected an asteroid sample in space.

Astrophysicist Hakeem Oluyesi highlights that the sample collected from Bennu contains pure untainted material that can reveal secrets about the origins of our solar system. He adds that there is a possibility of discovering biological molecules or precursor molecules for life.

If Bennu were to collide with Earth, it would release an enormous amount of energy, estimated to be 1,200 megatons, which is 24 times more powerful than the most powerful manmade nuclear weapon. In comparison, the asteroid that caused the extinction of dinosaurs was equivalent to 10 billion atomic bombs, triggering wildfires, tsunamis, and a dust cloud that blocked out the sun.

It is important for scientists to continue monitoring Bennu and improving our understanding of its trajectory to assess the potential threat it poses to Earth. While the chances of an impact in 2182 are relatively low, it highlights the need for ongoing research and development of strategies to mitigate the risks associated with near-Earth objects.

Sources: ScienceDirect, IFLScience

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments