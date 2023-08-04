Rubble-Pile Asteroids May Develop Temporary Magnetic Fields

Rubble-pile asteroids, which form when asteroids collide and reassemble into new structures, may possess temporary magnetic fields, according to a recent study. This finding could shed light on the mystery of why certain metallic meteorites contain traces of magnetism, hinting at the presence of internal magnetic fields.

The presence of magnetic remnants in meteorites has puzzled astronomers for years. It is surprising because even if a meteorite contains iron, it is not expected to have a dynamo capable of generating a magnetic field, like the one found in Earth’s inner core.

Zhongtian Zhang, a planetary scientist at Yale University, had been intrigued by this puzzle and it resurfaced in his mind as he studied rubble-pile asteroids. Together with fellow Yale planetary scientist David Bercovici, they decided to model asteroid collisions.

Their study revealed that when two iron-rich asteroids collide and fragment into shards, some of these shards would come together to form a cooler inner core enveloped by a warmer layer of molten rock. If the size of the shards was optimal, the cold core would strip elements, such as sulfur, from the hot liquid. This heat transfer process could create sufficient circulation to trigger a dynamo and thus generate a magnetic field.

The researchers’ model suggests that if such a dynamo were formed, it could last for millions of years. Astronomers could detect traces of this magnetic field long after its formation.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on July 31, provides valuable insights into the formation and properties of rubble-pile asteroids. It unveils a possible mechanism for the development of temporary magnetic fields within these celestial bodies. Further research in this area may help unravel more mysteries about the nature of space rocks and their magnetic properties.