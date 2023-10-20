An Asteroid Closer than the Moon: Asteroid 2023 TK15 Approaching Earth

NASA has issued an alert regarding an asteroid that is set to pass Earth at an incredibly close distance of approximately 379,994 kilometers, which is even closer than the moon. The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 TK15, is expected to make its closest approach on October 20, 2023.

Asteroid 2023 TK15 belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth asteroids, which includes Earth-crossing rocks with semi-major axes larger than that of the Earth. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid discovered by Karl Reinmuth. NASA has been diligently tracking these near-Earth objects to ensure the safety of our planet.

Scientists utilized advanced technology, such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA), and Catalina Sky Survey, among others, to discover Asteroid 2023 TK15.

Traveling at a speed of around 79,085 kilometers per hour, which is faster than a space shuttle, the asteroid is already on its way. It will pass Earth at a distance of 379,994 kilometers, closer than the moon’s distance of 384,400 kilometers from our planet.

Despite its close approach, Asteroid 2023 TK15 is considered non-threatening due to its relatively small size. NASA estimates it to measure between 130 and 150 feet wide, approximately the size of an airliner. This encounter marks the first time this asteroid has been classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO), and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has confirmed that there will be no future approaches, dubbing it “possibly the last close encounter.”

Interestingly, this event follows several other recent asteroid flybys. On October 13, Asteroid 2023 TC1, Asteroid 2023 TB4, Asteroid 2021 NT14, Asteroid 2023 TU5, and Asteroid 2023 TD4 also had their closest approaches to Earth. These asteroids were larger in size and approached the planet at a speed of 1.7 million kilometers per hour.

As the potential impact of asteroids continues to be a topic of concern, further research and monitoring efforts are vital in ensuring the safety of our planet.