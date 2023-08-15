Where is the Center and Edge of the Universe?

The concept of a center and an edge in the universe is not applicable. Contrary to popular belief, the Big Bang did not occur at a specific point in space but instead happened everywhere simultaneously. Space itself expanded during the Big Bang, rather than matter and energy exploding outwards.

Albert Einstein established that space is not just a backdrop, but a measurable entity with its own shape, ability to be bent, and capacity to expand. To grasp this concept, imagine the surface of a balloon expanding into three-dimensional space. A two-dimensional creature on the balloon’s surface would be unable to locate the center in three-dimensional space because it exists beyond their two-dimensional world. Similarly, as three-dimensional beings, humans are incapable of perceiving the center of our universe. Furthermore, there is no inherent reason for the universe to possess a center.

The same line of reasoning is applicable to the idea of an edge for the universe. Defining an edge would necessitate the existence of something beyond the universe into which it expands. However, even if there were such a “metaverse,” it is unlikely that we could ever detect or perceive it.

It is essential to remember the perspective of British biologist J.B.S. Haldane when contemplating cosmology: “The universe is not only queerer than we suppose, it is queerer than we can suppose.” These words emphasize the vastness and complexity of the universe, challenging our preconceived notions and expanding our understanding of the nature of the cosmos.