The World Needs to Prepare for the Impact of Melting Glaciers, Says New Study

A recent scientific study suggests that in order to protect the emerging ecosystems resulting from melting glaciers, the world needs to start preparing. Glaciers are melting due to the warming planet, and if nothing is done to stop global warming, glaciers totaling the size of Finland could be lost by 2100. Even if the Paris Agreement targets are met, glacier shrinkage the size of Nepal is inevitable. This analysis from Swiss and French scientists adds to the growing concern about glacier melt and calls for increased efforts to combat climate change.

The researchers argue that humans have coexisted with glaciers for thousands of years, and stopping their retreat and adapting to their impact are both necessary. Glaciers play a crucial role on the planet by reflecting sunlight and providing fresh water for various purposes. While efforts are being made to slow down glacier retreat, they will not be enough to save them. However, the study highlights the importance of protecting the nature that emerges as glaciers melt. The areas where glaciers once existed will be degraded, but leaving them space and time can allow ecosystems to rebound. Nature itself can find solutions by capturing carbon, purifying fresh water, and creating habitats for biodiversity.

Last year, glacier retreat in Europe reached unprecedented levels, particularly in Switzerland. The study analyzed approximately 210,000 glaciers worldwide (excluding Greenland and Antarctica) and found that they covered about 665,000 square kilometers in 2020. Depending on various scenarios, the world could lose between approximately 149,000 to 339,000 square kilometers by 2100. The loss could potentially be even greater.

Melting glaciers are already seen as icons of climate change, but this study emphasizes the need to be prepared for the multitude of impacts that climate change will have. It is not just about sea-level rise and water availability; glacier retreat also leads to the uncovering of new land, which poses challenges for policymakers. Increased hazards and changes in water availability must be addressed through proactive planning and efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The study’s co-author warns that record high temperatures this year may have even more significant consequences in the future. The research aims to shed light on the future of glacier-covered surfaces on Earth and raises questions about the size of glaciers tomorrow, depending on different climate scenarios.