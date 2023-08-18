The Importance of Protecting Ecosystems as Glaciers Disappear

A new scientific study suggests that protecting ecosystems that emerge from melting ice should be a priority as the planet continues to warm. If no action is taken to stop global warming, the world could lose glaciers equivalent to the size of Finland by 2100. Even if the targets of the Paris Agreement are met, glacier shrinkage the size of Nepal is still expected. These findings add to growing concerns about glacier melt and emphasize the need for increased efforts to combat climate change.

Glaciers have played a crucial role on Earth, reflecting sunlight and providing fresh water for various purposes such as irrigation, power generation, and consumption. Jean-Baptiste Bosson, a French-Swiss glacier expert involved in the study, emphasized the importance of both taking action to mitigate glacier retreat and adapting to its impact. While efforts to slow down the retreat may not be sufficient to save the glaciers, there is still hope in protecting the nature that follows. Bosson highlights the significance of protecting the forests, lakes, and fjords that will emerge from the areas once occupied by glaciers.

The study analyzed over 200,000 glaciers worldwide, excluding the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, and found that in 2020, glaciers covered approximately 665,000 square kilometers. Depending on various scenarios, the world could lose between 149,000 to 339,000 square kilometers by 2100, accounting for possible statistical variance. However, the actual loss could be even greater.

The impacts of glacier melt go beyond sea-level rise, seasonal water availability, and geohazards. As Prof. Ben Marzeion from the University of Bremen explains, there is still much we need to be prepared for, as climate change will have a multitude of effects that are yet to be fully understood. The study complements ongoing efforts to monitor and predict physical indicators of the Earth system.

Record-breaking temperatures in the northern hemisphere this year have caused worrisome outcomes, and their long-term impact is yet to be fully known. The study aims to shed light on the future of Earth’s glacier-covered surfaces and prompt discussions on the potential scenarios for larger or smaller glaciers.

In conclusion, protecting ecosystems as glaciers disappear is of utmost importance. Efforts to mitigate glacier retreat must be combined with measures to adapt and safeguard the nature that emerges once the ice melts. Climate change has far-reaching consequences, and it is crucial that we take action to protect our planet and its delicate ecosystems.