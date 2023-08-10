Artemis II Astronauts Visit their Orion Spacecraft

The Artemis II astronauts, who will be the first crew to fly around the Moon in 50 years, recently had the opportunity to see their spacecraft. The crew, made up of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to check out their ride.

Their spacecraft, the Orion, is currently undergoing acoustic testing at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building. Once this testing is finished, the final assembly of the spacecraft will begin. The planned launch of the Artemis II mission is set for November 2024.

The Orion spacecraft will be attached to the European Service Module, which will provide propulsion and power to the capsule. The mission itself will last for ten days, including the trip to and around the Moon. This mission brings NASA closer to landing on the Moon during the Artemis III mission, which is currently scheduled for 2025.

During a recent news conference with the Artemis II crew and NASA officials, the possibility of repurposing the Artemis III mission was mentioned if major components are not ready. However, no specific details were provided. It is worth noting that both NASA and SpaceX are continuing to push forward on their path to the Moon.

The Artemis II mission will be crucial in gaining valuable insights into what it will take to reach the Moon. Both NASA and SpaceX are dedicated to making advancements in space exploration and are working towards a future where crewed missions to the Moon become more frequent.

