Artemis 4 Mission to Utilize NASA’s Moon-Orbiting Gateway Space Station

NASA officials have confirmed that the first Artemis mission to make use of the moon-orbiting Gateway space station will be Artemis 4, set to launch in 2028. The Gateway is considered a crucial platform for supporting NASA’s Artemis moon program and advancing the technology necessary for deep-space missions.

Although the initial components of the small space station are expected to launch before the Artemis 3 mission in 2025 or 2026, astronauts on that mission will not use Gateway to increase its probability of success. It will be the astronauts of the Artemis 4 mission, scheduled for 2028, who will be the first to live and work in the lunar outpost.

The orbiting space station will consist of multiple elements, with the first two being the Habitable and Logistics Outpost (HALO) where astronauts will live and conduct research. These elements are set to launch together in late 2025. By the time the first crewed mission reaches the station, a second habitable module will be added.

The Artemis 5 mission, scheduled for 2029, plans to carry a refueler for the lunar outpost, which will be provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) in partnership with Japan. In exchange, European astronauts will have three flight opportunities to work on the lunar outpost and touch down on the moon.

Gateway has been designed to operate autonomously without a crew for up to three years between missions. This stands in contrast to the International Space Station (ISS), which is continuously crew-occupied and is scheduled to retire in 2030. Gateway is a compact home for astronauts, with a maximum crew of four members for a duration of 90 days.

The unique position of Gateway around the moon allows for science experiments that study radiation risks from the sun and cosmic rays. These experiments aim to support future long-term missions to the moon and Mars. The initial research experiments announced last year already align with this objective.