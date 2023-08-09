NASA Astronauts Get First Look at Orion Capsule for Artemis Mission

NASA’s four Artemis 2 astronauts recently had the opportunity to see the Orion capsule that will transport them around the moon next year. The astronauts expressed their excitement in seeing the hardware firsthand and meeting the individuals involved in building the spacecraft. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen described the experience as feeling “very, very real” and emphasized that it is not just a dream but a tangible program with real hardware.

During their visit to the Kennedy Space Center, the Artemis 2 crew, consisting of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, discussed their planned mission with reporters. The crew members, who were announced in April, were excited to finally see their spacecraft and were in awe of its appearance, likening it to that of a spaceship. They spent time familiarizing themselves with the spacecraft and relating it to their technical training.

According to the current schedule, the crew will launch in November 2024. Their mission will involve three orbits of Earth, including one very high orbit before embarking on a free-return trajectory around the moon and returning to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. However, the first actual lunar landing is scheduled for December 2025, and it remains uncertain whether the necessary lander will be prepared in time.

NASA’s exploration division recently discussed the schedule with SpaceX engineers to assess the feasibility of the mission. The Starship lander, designed by SpaceX, will need several successful flights to demonstrate reliability, perform ship-to-ship refueling, and complete an unpiloted lunar landing. The agency is holding all contractors to the December 2025 target date, but if there are significant delays, alternative missions, such as a lunar orbit mission, may be considered.

The Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon, with the Artemis 3 mission expected to include the first woman to walk on the lunar surface. NASA and its astronauts are eagerly preparing for this historic endeavor, working towards the goal of expanding human exploration and scientific discovery in space.