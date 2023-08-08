Astronauts Prepare for Historic Moon Mission

The four astronauts slated to embark on a historic moon mission next year received a firsthand look inside their spacecraft. The Artemis 2 crew gathered in front of their Orion spacecraft at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to discuss the challenges they face as they prepare to orbit the moon in November 2024.

Artemis 2 is part of NASA’s larger Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent human presence on and around the moon. The crew of Artemis 2 consists of NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover, along with Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

The success of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, which orbited the moon in 2022, has led NASA to continue building future Orion spacecraft to transport humans to lunar realms in the years ahead. Three Orion spacecraft were on display at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building. These spacecraft will be used for Artemis 2 in 2024, Artemis 3 in 2025 or 2026, and Artemis 4 later in the decade.

The crewmembers emphasized the importance of training and embracing uncertainty as they prepare for the mission. Each member brings their unique background and perspective to inform their training. The crew recognizes that they are not only preparing for their own missions but also helping to shape the design of future missions.

The crew, who have been training together for nearly five months, already had a close bond prior to their selection for Artemis 2. This closeness is evident in their interactions, with lighthearted jokes and teasing among the crew. Being with the Orion spacecraft has brought a new perspective and deeper bond among the crewmembers.

The crew also acknowledged the importance of the ground teams supporting their mission. Many of the trainers who are working with the crew on Artemis 2 will be directly responsible for key systems on the spacecraft. Building relationships with the ground teams early on is crucial for the success of the mission.

All four crewmembers expressed their excitement for the mission and the opportunity to see Earth and the moon from a unique perspective. They are eager to explore the lunar geology and capture photographs of the moon. Being part of such a monumental mission is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will leave a lasting impact on each crewmember.

As they continue their training, the Artemis 2 crew remains focused and ready to meet the challenges ahead. The mission marks a significant milestone in renewed human exploration of the moon and sets the stage for future missions to establish a sustainable presence on our closest celestial neighbor.