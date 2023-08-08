Bronze Age Arrowhead Made from Meteorite Unearthed in Switzerland

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Natural History Museum of Bern has found that a Bronze Age arrowhead discovered in Switzerland was made from a meteor. The artifact, dating back to between 900 and 800 BC, was found on a pile-dwelling site in Mörigen on Lake Biel during excavations in the 19th century.

The study revealed that the arrowhead, measuring 39 millimeters in length, was created using iron from a meteorite that fell in Estonia. This suggests that meteoritic iron was being traded in Europe by 800 BC or possibly even earlier. The researchers noted the rarity of finding meteoritic iron being used at such an early point in history.

During this time, humans had not yet begun the process of smelting iron from oxide ores, but metallic iron could be found in the impact fields of meteorites. While objects made using meteoritic iron have been discovered in various locations such as Turkey, Greece, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, Russia, and China, findings in central and western Europe were limited to two sites in Poland until the arrowhead discovery in Mörigen.

Interestingly, the study determined that the iron used in the arrowhead did not come from the Twannberg meteorite or any meteorite in Poland. Analysis of the iron composition pointed to a meteorite from Kaalijarv, Estonia as the most likely source. Fragments from this meteorite would have been transported to Switzerland along trade routes.

The research suggests that trade across Europe during the Bronze Age was well-established, with various materials being exchanged, including amber, tin, and glass beads. While most people in the Swiss lakeside pile-dwelling villages focused on agriculture, hunting, and fishing, the presence of specialized skills, such as bronze casting molds found in Mörigen, indicates some individuals had developed specific expertise.

The study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, sheds light on the trading networks and technological capabilities of Bronze Age societies in Europe.