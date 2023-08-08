Ancient Iron Arrowhead in Switzerland Likely Made from Meteorite Iron

An ancient iron arrowhead dating back to the Bronze Ages, discovered near Lake Biel in Switzerland, is believed to be made of iron sourced from a meteorite. Researchers from the Natural History Museum Bern conducted an interdisciplinary study and confirmed this finding. Measuring 39 millimeters in length and weighing 2.9 grams, the arrowhead was found during excavations in the 19th century and is currently housed in the collections of the Bern Historical Museum.

Meteorites are celestial objects that survive their journey through Earth’s atmosphere and impact the ground. They are often referred to as “space rocks” and come in various sizes, from dust grains to small asteroids. The arrowhead discovered near Lake Biel is closely associated with a Bronze Age pile-dwelling station near a lake settlement on the outskirts of Bern. The site where the arrowhead was found is only a few kilometers away from the scattering field of the Twannberg meteorite, the largest meteorite known to have reached Switzerland. Over 2,000 fragments of an iron meteorite that fell 170,000 years ago have been discovered in this area.

Iron was considered extremely rare and valuable in ancient times, with meteorites being the only known source of this metal prior to the Iron Age. Only 55 objects made of meteoritic iron have been found in Eurasia and Africa, with 19 of them coming from Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt. The rarity of this material suggests that the arrowhead was likely a prestige object or had some spiritual significance.

The arrowhead exhibits traces of grinding and remnants of tar, indicating its use as part of an arrow. Analysis methods such as electron microscopy, X-rays, and high-energy radiation were used to examine the arrowhead. Researchers discovered that the iron contained around 8.3% nickel, which is almost twice as high as the nearby Twannberg meteorite. Furthermore, the low concentration of aluminum-26 suggests that the arrowhead originated from the interior of a meteorite that had a mass of at least two tons.

The most likely origin of the iron used to make the arrowhead is the meteorite ‘Kaalijarv,’ which fell in Estonia approximately 3,500 years ago during the Bronze Age. The team of researchers is conducting further investigations to trace the arrowhead’s journey from Estonia to Switzerland.

The arrowhead will be exhibited at the Bern Historical Museum for public viewing from February 2024 to April 2025.