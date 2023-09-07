Exploring the Quantum Mpemba Effect in Hotter Water Freezing Faster

Scientists from Kyoto University and the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology have conducted research on the Mpemba effect in quantum systems, a phenomenon where hotter water can freeze faster than cooler water under certain conditions. The team utilized two systems with quantum dots and discovered the thermal quantum Mpemba effect across a range of initial conditions, suggesting potential applications beyond thermal analysis.

The Mpemba effect, named after Tanzanian student Erasto Mpemba who first observed it in the 1960s, refers to the counterintuitive observation that hot water may freeze quicker than cold water. This phenomenon has intrigued scientists for centuries and continues to be a topic of debate. The exact cause of the Mpemba effect remains unknown.

To explore the quantum Mpemba effect, the researchers prepared two systems with quantum dots connected to a heat bath, one with a current and the other in an equilibrium state. Both systems were brought to a low-temperature equilibrium state, allowing the team to study their time evolution in terms of density matrix, energy, entropy, and temperature.

By observing an identity reversal, where the hotter part became colder and vice versa, the researchers confirmed the presence of the thermal quantum Mpemba effect. Furthermore, they discovered that this effect occurred across various parameters, such as reservoir temperatures and chemical potentials.

This research opens up possibilities for the application of the quantum Mpemba effect beyond thermal analysis. The team’s findings suggest that the memory of initial conditions in quantum systems can lead to anomalous thermal relaxation. Further exploration may uncover additional uses for this phenomenon in future applications.

Reference: “Quantum Mpemba Effect in a Quantum Dot with Reservoirs” by Amit Kumar Chatterjee, Satoshi Takada, and Hisao Hayakawa

