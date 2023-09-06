European Space Agency and ArianeGroup Successfully Test Core Stage of Ariane 6 Rocket

The European Space Agency (ESA) and ArianeGroup have announced a successful hot-fire test of the core stage of the Ariane 6 rocket. This test is a crucial step towards qualifying Ariane 6 for its inaugural launch. The test took place on September 5th at the launch pad in Kourou, French Guiana. The prototype of the Ariane 6 core stage was fueled with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants, and its Vulcain 2.1 engine fired for four seconds, as planned.

The test validated all the operations required to run a complete launch campaign and ensures minimal potential mishaps during the final launch sequence. It involved coordinated work by the French space agency CNES, ArianeGroup, and ESA. These hot-fire tests are essential to qualify the core stage for flight.

The initial test, which was scheduled for July, was aborted due to measurement limits and a lack of liquid oxygen. The subsequent test scheduled for August was called off due to a technical issue affecting the control bench. However, after the successful short-duration test in September, a second test is scheduled for October 3rd, where the Vulcain 2.1 engine will fire for 470 seconds to support final qualification for flight.

After the completion of the long-duration test, the ESA will be ready to set a target launch period for the first Ariane 6 rocket. Although the specific launch date has not been disclosed, if the upcoming tests proceed as planned, the rocket is expected to launch in 2024. The Ariane 6 rocket marks the beginning of a new era for the ESA and signifies the culmination of years of hard work by the dedicated team working on the program.

