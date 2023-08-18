Dramatic Spike in Atmospheric Methane Raises Concerns About Climate Flipping

A recent study warns that a significant increase in atmospheric methane over the past 16 years could indicate the potential for a drastic climate shift in the coming decades. The study found that large amounts of methane from tropical wetlands could trigger warming similar to past “termination” events that marked the end of ice ages, resulting in the transformation of frozen tundras into tropical savannas. The initial detection of this peak in methane emissions occurred in 2006, but its exact source and whether it represented a new trend remained unclear.

Ice age terminations typically occur in three phases, as recorded in ice cores dating back 800,000 years. The process begins with a gradual rise in methane and CO2, resulting in global warming over several millennia. This is followed by a rapid temperature increase driven by a burst of methane, and a final phase of relatively stable temperatures lasting thousands of years.

During the abrupt phase of termination, which lasts only a few decades, methane levels rapidly increase, largely due to emissions from tropical wetlands. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas released through both human activities, such as fossil fuel burning and agriculture, as well as natural processes such as wetland decomposition. Human emissions rose in the 1980s due to the expansion of the natural gas industry, but stabilized in the 1990s. However, in late 2006, methane levels started to rise again without any significant shifts in human activity.

Recent studies since 2019 have linked the surge in methane to increased emissions from tropical wetlands, particularly in Africa. The expansion of wetlands and plant growth in these regions, attributed to human-caused climate change, has led to greater decomposition and the production of more methane. The latest study, published in the journal Global Biogeochemical Cycles on July 14th, compares current atmospheric methane trends to the abrupt warming phase witnessed during ice age terminations.

Although the evidence remains inconclusive, the potential scale of a climate shift of this nature is cause for concern. Past terminations have resulted in enormous transformations, turning vast areas of icy tundra in the Northern Hemisphere into tropical grasslands. While we are not currently in an ice age, it is important to prioritize efforts to reduce methane emissions. This includes addressing gas leaks, as well as targeting emissions from manure, landfills, and crop waste.