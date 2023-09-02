CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Earth’s Oceans Changing Color Due to Human Activity, Study Reports

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
A new study reveals that a significant portion of Earth’s oceans has changed color over the past two decades, and human activity is believed to be the cause. The deep blue color that is often depicted in postcards is disappearing, particularly in the tropics. According to the report published in Nature, low-latitude oceans have become greener in the past 20 years. Stephanie Dutkiewicz, a co-author of the study, expressed her concern about these changes, stating that simulations she has been running for years predicted such shifts in ocean color. The findings are consistent with man-induced changes to the climate.

The researchers analyzed satellite data from the past two decades and found that 56% of the ocean’s surface has become greener than it was at the beginning of the century. This change in color is expected to have an impact on marine food webs. However, the broader implications for humans are not specified in the report.

While climate change is suspected to be a driving factor, the study concluded that the trend is not directly associated with rising sea surface temperatures. The exact cause of the color shift remains unclear, and researchers are calling for further investigation into the factors contributing to these changes. Factors such as dissolved organic material and changes in the type and quantity of phytoplankton could potentially affect ocean color.

This study highlights the ongoing impact of human activity on the environment and underscores the need for continued efforts to mitigate climate change and preserve the health of our oceans.

