Archaeologists Refute Claims of Comet Impact on Hopewell Culture

In a paper published in Scientific Reports in February 2022, Dr. Kenneth Tankersley, an archaeologist from the University of Cincinnati, claimed that a comet exploded over present-day Cincinnati around 1,500 years ago, leading to the decline of the ancient Indigenous Hopewell culture. However, a team of researchers led by Dr. Kevin C. Nolan from Ball State University has reviewed the evidence presented by Dr. Tankersley and found it to be insufficient to support such a dramatic claim.

The researchers found no evidence of catastrophically burned habitations at the 11 Hopewell sites studied by Tankersley’s team. The burned surfaces identified by the University of Cincinnati researchers were either limited instances of burning for ceremonial purposes or not burned surfaces at all. Additionally, the presence of meteorites and iron and silica-rich microspherules claimed to be from meteorites were found to be collected by ancient Indigenous peoples for ceremonial purposes, rather than evidence of a comet impact.

Furthermore, the available radiocarbon dates for the Hopewell sites did not align with the age of the alleged comet airburst. The researchers concluded that there was no evidence of a catastrophic comet airburst or a decline in the Hopewell culture following such an event. They attributed the changes in the Hopewell culture, including the cessation of monumental earthworks and the acquisition of raw materials from distant locations, to shifts in social and religious practices.

The researchers also highlighted concerns about possible data manipulations supporting the comet impact theory. They emphasized the errors in interpreting the evidence and provided a detailed response in their research.

These findings challenge the previously published claims of a comet impact on the Hopewell culture and emphasize the importance of thorough evaluation and scrutiny of scientific research.